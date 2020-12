An assistant sub-Inspector of Border Security Force (BSF) was killed in a sniper fire by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Tarkundi area of Balakote sector in J&K’s Poonch district on Tuesday.

He has been identified as P Jatha of 59 Bn BSF battalion.

Station House Officer (SHO) Mendhar, Manzoor Ahmad Kohli confirmed the news of death of the BSF man to news agency GNS.