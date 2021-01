The Border Security Forces (BSF) on Saturday detected a tunnel in the Pansar area of Jammu division.

The tunnel has been detected between border outposts 14 and 15, said a BSF spokesman.

According to the BSF, the tunnel is 150 meters in length and 30 Ft in depth.

This is the 4th tunnel detected from the past six months in Samba, Hiranagar and Kathua regions and 10th across Jammu division.