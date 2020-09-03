Jammu, Latest News
SUMIT BHARGAV
Rajouri ,
UPDATED: September 3, 2020, 6:50 PM

BSF head constable found mysteriously dead near LoC in J&K's Rajouri

The deceased has been identified as Virpal Singh.
Representational Pic
A Border Security Force (BSF) head constable was found dead under mysterious conditions near a forward post along the Line of Control in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

“Initially, it has been learnt that the said jawan went missing last night and on Thursday morning, he was found dead in a nearby gorge,” said a police official.

He was removed from the spot and taken to Sub District Hospital Sunderbani where he was declared as brought dead and later medico-legal formalities were conducted, said the official.

