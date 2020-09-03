BSF head constable found mysteriously dead near LoC in J&K's Rajouri

A Border Security Force (BSF) head constable was found dead under mysterious conditions near a forward post along the Line of Control in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Virpal Singh.

“Initially, it has been learnt that the said jawan went missing last night and on Thursday morning, he was found dead in a nearby gorge,” said a police official.

He was removed from the spot and taken to Sub District Hospital Sunderbani where he was declared as brought dead and later medico-legal formalities were conducted, said the official.