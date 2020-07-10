Jammu, Latest News
BSF man dies of cardiac arrest in J&K's Poonch

A Border Security Force (BSF) died after suffering a cardiac arrest in Mandi area of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Friday.

An official said the BSF man, identified as Umashankar (Belt number 904885794), suffered cardiac arrest late last night.

He said the deceased had recently returned to his unit from his home in Uttar Pradesh. “He was put under mandatory 14-day quarantine, but last night he died of cardiac arrest,” said the official, adding that the COVID-19 test of the deceased returned negative.

The mortal remains of the deceased have been sent to his home, added the official.

