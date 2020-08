A BSF man died of cardiac arrest while he was posted on duty at the Line of Control (LoC) in Mankote area of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

Reports said the constable R Ravindra of 72 battalion BSF suffered heart attack at Songali post in Mankote sector.

The 43-year-old was shifted to a nearby health facility where doctors declared him brought dead, they said.

SHO Mendhar, Manzoor Kohli confirmed the death of the soldier to news agency GNS.