BSF shoots dead man near IB in J&K's Samba, calls him 'intruder'

A 26-year-old man was shot dead last night by the BSF troopers near the International Border in J&K’s Samba district, officials said on Thursday.

Quoting the officials, news agency GNS reported that the man was shot dead by the 48 battalion of the BSF, which called him an ‘’intruder’’.

As per the officials, Rs 100 Pakistani currency and a cigarette packet was recovered from the slain’s possession.

News agency IANS quoted BSF sources saying the “intruder was challenged, but he did not stop after he was shot dead” on the Indian side last night.

SSP Samba Rajesh Sharma confirmed to GNS over the man being shot dead by the BSF.