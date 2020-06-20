Jammu, Latest News
Sumit Bhargav
Rajouri,
UPDATED: June 20, 2020, 10:22 AM

BSF shoots down suspicious quadcopter along IB in Hiranagar

"The aerial object was shot down by the troops and has been taken into possession by the force,” said a source.
Sumit Bhargav
Rajouri,
UPDATED: June 20, 2020, 10:22 AM
Pic of Suspicious quadcopter
Pic of Suspicious quadcopter

Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday morning shot down an aerial object, reportedly a quadcopter, which was seen flying near International Border in Rathua area of Hiranagar sector in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Official sources said that a BSF patrolling party noticed the aerial object flying on this side of border in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district.

Trending News
Representational Pic

Two more Covid-19 deaths take J&K tally to 79

Representational Pic

Unidentified male body recovered from central Kashmir's Ganderbal

Work in full swing on Nowgam-Qazigund road

BJP's Koul reviews COVID19 situation in Kashmir

“The aerial object was shot down by the troops and has been taken into possession by the force,” said a source.

The quadcopter is being examined by senior officers, he said.

Related News