BSF shoots down suspicious quadcopter along IB in Hiranagar

Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday morning shot down an aerial object, reportedly a quadcopter, which was seen flying near International Border in Rathua area of Hiranagar sector in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Official sources said that a BSF patrolling party noticed the aerial object flying on this side of border in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district.

“The aerial object was shot down by the troops and has been taken into possession by the force,” said a source.

The quadcopter is being examined by senior officers, he said.