An employee of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) died after he fell down from a tree while repairing a fiber cable in Jagerpora area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Saturday.

He has been identified as Sohail Ahmad Pir, son of Ghulam Mohammad Pir, a resident of Jagerpora, Kupwara.

Official sources told news agency GNS that he was critically injured after he fell down from the tree and was shifted to a hospital for treatment where doctors declared him dead on arrival.