Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 13, 2021, 5:34 PM

Budgam: Noted educationist Master Ghulam Qadir Malik passes away

His fateh khwani would be held on 15th January at his native Drung village of Khag.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 13, 2021, 5:34 PM
He was an active sportsperson who was fond of volleyball and cricket. He was able to develop interest among youth towards different sports GK Photo
He was an active sportsperson who was fond of volleyball and cricket. He was able to develop interest among youth towards different sports GK Photo

A noted educationist from Khag area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district, Master Ghulam Qadir Malik, has died at the age of 73 after brief illness.

Malik served the department of education for more than 40 years. During these years, he was posted at different places of district Budgam.

Trending News

COVID19 vaccination drive launched across Kashmir

Healthcare workers in Baramulla receive vaccine shots; admin terms moment historic

Representational Photo

Subordinate courts in Kashmir resume work after winter vacation

Representational Photo

Extortionist module busted in Sopore: Police

He retired as a headmaster in year 2005.

He was an active sportsperson who was fond of volleyball and cricket. He was able to develop interest among youth towards different sports.

His fateh khwani would be held on 15th January at his native Drung village of Khag.

Latest News

Offline selling of air tickets | CBK conducts searches at multiple locations in Srinagar

COVID19 vaccination drive launched across Kashmir

Healthcare workers in Baramulla receive vaccine shots; admin terms moment historic

Representational Photo

Subordinate courts in Kashmir resume work after winter vacation

He is survived by three sons and six daughters.

Different political and social organizations and his students have expressed grief on his sad demise.

Tagged in , , ,
Related News