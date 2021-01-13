Budgam: Noted educationist Master Ghulam Qadir Malik passes away

A noted educationist from Khag area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district, Master Ghulam Qadir Malik, has died at the age of 73 after brief illness.

Malik served the department of education for more than 40 years. During these years, he was posted at different places of district Budgam.

He retired as a headmaster in year 2005.



He was an active sportsperson who was fond of volleyball and cricket. He was able to develop interest among youth towards different sports.

His fateh khwani would be held on 15th January at his native Drung village of Khag.

He is survived by three sons and six daughters.



Different political and social organizations and his students have expressed grief on his sad demise.