Budgam resident dies due to 'gas leakage' at Pulwama industrial estate

A 20-year-old youth from Daharmuna village of central Kashmir’s Budgam district died reportedly due to gas leakage at Lassipora Industrial Estate in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday.

Quoting official sources, news agency KNO reported that Hilal Ahmad Beigh, sonof Muhammad Maqbool Beigh, who was working at a cold storage in the industrial estate, died due to suffocation after the gas leakage.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

A police officer also confirmed his death due to gas leakage. He said a case has been registered and further investigation taken up, added the report.