Budgam residents worried as 91 migrant labourers test COVID-19 positive

Ninety-one migrant labourers have tested positive for COVID-19 in central Kashmir’s Budgam district, sparking worry among the residents.

Chief Medical Officer Budgam, Tajamul Hussain Khan confirmed that 91 migrant labourers have tested positive for novel Coronavirus since yesterday. He said 71 labourers tested positive on Monday and 20 today.

“As per the SOP, a brick kiln owner has to ensure the labourers working with them are following a proper Qurantine procedure once they arrive,” he said.

Meanwhile, local residents in Budgam district said they were worried as thousands of labourers were entering areas like Botapora, Banhama Beerwah, Shoolipora, Nasrullahpora, Waterwani, Wanihama and Check Beerwah.

Pertinently, the divisional commissioner Kashmir on Tuesday said that the migrant workers would be tested by the district administration.