Budgam school closed for five days after 9 students test COVID-19 positive

At least nine students tested COVID-19 positive at the Government Higher Secondary School in Hardapanzoo area of Khansahib in central Kashmir’s Budgam district, officials said on Tuesday.

Confirming the development to Greater Kashmir, Chief Education Officer (CEO) Budgam, Syed Mohammad Amin said that the school shall remain closed for five days from Wednesday.

He further said that the students had tested positive during the COVID-19 testing campaign undertaken by the School Education department in a bid to contain the spread of virus.