Budgam youth dies in road accident in Saudi Arabia

A 32-year-old man from Dooniwara village of Chadoora in central Kashmir’s Budgam district died in a road accident in Saudi Arabia on Monday.

News agency KNO quoted an official saying that the youth, identified as Syed Asrar son of Syed Nazir Ahmad died after the car he was travelling in met with an accident this morning.

The deceased youth was working in Jeddah as per the official.