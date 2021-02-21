Burglars break into SBI ATM in uptown Srinagar, decamp with around Rs 10 lakh cash

Unidentified burglars stole around Rs 10 lakh cash from an SBI ATM in Budshah Nagar locality of Natipora in uptown area of Srinagar on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday.

News agency KNO quoted official sources saying that the burglars broke into the ATM and decamped with a cash amount of Rs 9,91,900 during late hours last night.

They said that the locals this morning noticed the ATM kiosk was broken and immediately informed the police.

The officials said that special teams from different wings of the Police are on the job to identify the burglars who have decamped with cash.