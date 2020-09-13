Burglars decamp with cash after breaking into revered shrine of Dastgeer Sahib (RA) in Srinagar

Burglars decamped with cash after breaking into the revered shrine of Hazrat Sheikh Syed Abdul Qadir Jeelani (RA) in Khanyar area of Srinagar last night.

Sajada Nisheen of the shrine Khalid Hussain Geelani told news agency KNO that the thieves entered the shrine in the dead of the night and stole cash. “I have no idea how much cash has been stolen from the (charity box),” he said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar, Dr Haseeb Mughal said that the police have taken cognizance of the incident and investigations have been set into motion, reported the news agency.

Locals in Khanyar and other adjoining areas of downtown Srinagar the role of shrine management saying that after the security of shrines was withdrawn last year, it was the sole responsibility of the shrine management body to prevent theft and fire related incidents.

“Wasn’t there a night watchman,” said Abdur Rashid Khan, who has been a frequent visitor to the shrine since his childhood. Khan, a resident of nearby Saraf Kadal, said that it was the sole responsibility of shrine management since there is no security at the shrine.