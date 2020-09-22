Latest News, Srinagar
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: September 22, 2020, 10:53 AM

Burglars decamp with cash from Rehbab Sahab (RA) shrine in Srinagar

A police official said they have taken cognisance of the incident.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: September 22, 2020, 10:53 AM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

Burglars broke into the revered shrine of Rehbab Sahib (RA) in Aali Kadal locality of Srinagar and decamped with cash, the second such incident in the past two weeks in the city.

Quoting official sources, the news agency KNO reported that burglars struck at the shrine last night. They broke down the iron box and decamped with the cash.

Trending News
Representational Pic

18 more fall victim to Covid-19, J&K toll now 1044

Pic: Mubashir Khan/GK

Kashmiri Pandit leader on fast-unto-death

'Prison Break' to get season 6, confirms actor Dominic Purcell

'Prison Break' to get season 6, confirms actor Dominic Purcell

Representational Pic

1235 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, overall tally now 66261

On September 12, burglars decamped with cash from the shrine of Hazrat Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani (RA) in Khanyar area of the city.

Meanwhile, the residents expressed shock over the incident and appealed to the police to take stringent action against the culprits.

A police official said they have taken cognisance of the incident.

Tagged in
Related News