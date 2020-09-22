Burglars decamp with cash from Rehbab Sahab (RA) shrine in Srinagar

Burglars broke into the revered shrine of Rehbab Sahib (RA) in Aali Kadal locality of Srinagar and decamped with cash, the second such incident in the past two weeks in the city.

Quoting official sources, the news agency KNO reported that burglars struck at the shrine last night. They broke down the iron box and decamped with the cash.

On September 12, burglars decamped with cash from the shrine of Hazrat Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani (RA) in Khanyar area of the city.

Meanwhile, the residents expressed shock over the incident and appealed to the police to take stringent action against the culprits.

A police official said they have taken cognisance of the incident.