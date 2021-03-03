Latest News, Pir Panjal
Ishrat Hussain Butt
Poonch,
March 3, 2021

Burglars decamp with goods, cash worth lakhs from four shops in J&K's Poonch

Station House Officer (SHO), Mandi said that an investigation into the burglary incidents was on and that the burglars would soon be behind the bars.
The affected shopkeepers raised questions over how burglary incidents were on the rise in the area despite police stepping up the night patrolling. [Screengrab]
Burglars looted merchandise and cash worth lakhs from four shops at Sader Bazar, Mandi in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir last night, officials said.

As per the officials, the burglars broke into the four shops comprising two cloth shops, a hardware shop and a cart last night and decamped with goods and cash worth lakhs of rupees.

The affected shopkeepers raised questions over how burglary incidents were on the rise in the area despite police stepping up the night patrolling.

Station House Officer (SHO), Mandi said that an investigation into the burglary incidents was on and that the burglars would soon be behind the bars.

