Cab driver shot at in south Kashmir's Pulwama

Unknown gunmen on Thursday shot at and injured a cab driver in Wanpora area of Kakapora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

The incident was reported less than an hour after a shopkeeper was shot dead in Tral town of the district.

Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that a cab driver, identified as Mohammad Aslam of Kakapora, was fired upon by the militants.

Aslam, who was hit in the arm, was shifted to sub-district hospital Pampore where his condition is stated to be stable, the officials said. The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the attackers, they said.

Earlier, unknown gunmen shot dead a shopkeeper in Tral town of the district. The deceased was identified as Mohd Ayoub Ahangar son of Ghulam Ahmad Ahangar.