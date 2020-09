The Cabinet on Wednesday approved Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill, 2020, said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.

“Urdu, Kashmiri, Dogri, Hindi and English to be official languages in Jammu and Kashmir under the new Bill approved by the Cabinet, said Javadekar.

Javadekar said that the Union Cabinet has also approved Mission Karmayogi for bringing post-recruitment reforms in the government.