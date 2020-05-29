Kashmir, Latest News
UPDATED: May 29, 2020, 2:56 PM

Can't be part of anything we opposed in SC: NC's Masoodi on delimitation commission

The party will clear stand by today evening, says Farooq Abdullah
In his first remarks after being named as a member of delimitation commission, National Conference Member of Parliament, Hasnain Masoodi on Friday said that he can’t be part of anything which he opposed in the Supreme Court.

Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla had on Thursday nominated three NC MPs – Dr. Farooq Abdullah, Justice (retd.) Hasnain Masoodi and Muhammad Akbar Lone- as associate members of delimitation commission set-up by the Government of India for fixing boundaries of assembly segments in Jammu and Kashmir.

NC President and MP Farooq Abdullah said the party was yet to decide whether to be part of the commission. “We will issue official statement by evening,” Farooq was quoted as having said by news agency KINS.

Similarly, NC MP Hasnian Masoodi said party was yet to decide whether to be part of the commission.

“Law says MPs of those states and union territories have to be associated members of the commission where delimitation is taking place. There was no consultation with us,” Masoodi said, according to the report.

He said party will hold deliberations and clear its stand today. “They nominated us as per the law and now it is for us to decide how we should react. Individually I can’t be part of anything which is questioned and opposed by us before SC,” he added.

Another NC MP Mohammad Akbar Lone said they have been nominated without their consultation. “We have to now decide whether to be part of the commission. As far as NC is concerned, our stand is clear that we won’t be part of any political activity till all political leaders are released,” Lone said.

The government had on March 6th constituted the commission, to be headed by former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, to redraw Lok Sabha and assembly constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir and the northeastern states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Nagaland.

