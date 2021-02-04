Car accessories shop gutted in fire mishap in central Kashmir's Kangan

A car accessories shop was gutted in a fire mishap main market Kangan in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Thursday morning.

An official told KNO that the fire broke out in the shop at around 8 am in the morning.

He said that the shop belonging to Aadil Mehraj son of Mehraj Din, a resident of Hassanabad area of Kangan was completely damaged in the fire incident.

The official said that as the fire broke out, Kangan army unit and local fire and emergency station immediately rushed to the spot.

He said that with their joint effort fire was put off before it could cause further damage.