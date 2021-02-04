Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Ganderbal,
UPDATED: February 4, 2021, 11:27 AM

Car accessories shop gutted in fire mishap in central Kashmir's Kangan

An official said that the fire was put off before it could cause further damage.
GK Web Desk
Ganderbal,
UPDATED: February 4, 2021, 11:27 AM
GK Photo
GK Photo

A car accessories shop was gutted in a fire mishap main market Kangan in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Thursday morning.

An official told KNO that the fire broke out in the shop at around 8 am in the morning.

Trending News
File Photo

DDC Chairperson Election: Close contest between PAGD and Apni Party in south Kashmir's Shopian

Upgrade basic amenities in Srinagar: YNC

Hakeem Yaseen calls on LG Sinha

Div Com reviews progress on AIIMS, Bakhshi Stadium, other major projects

He said that the shop belonging to Aadil Mehraj son of Mehraj Din, a resident of Hassanabad area of Kangan was completely damaged in the fire incident.

The official said that as the fire broke out, Kangan army unit and local fire and emergency station immediately rushed to the spot.

He said that with their joint effort fire was put off before it could cause further damage.

Tagged in , , ,
Related News