Car fitted with nearly 45-kg IED intercepted in Pulwama; IGP blames Hizb, Jaish

Inspector General of Police Kashmir range, Vijay Kumar on Thursday said a major tragedy was averted by the police and the security forces after they intercepted a car fitted with around 45-kg Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in southern Pulwama district.

Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, Kumar said at least 40 to 45 kgs of explosive material was fitted in the private car jointly by the Hizbul Mujahideen and Jaish-e-Muhammad militants in a bid to target security forces.

The IGP, according to news agency KNO, said the police, army and the CRPF were getting inputs about the possible fidayeen attack by the militants.

“Yesterday, special nakas were laid at various points. Our men stopped the suicide attacker at two naka points and fired warning shots at both the sites. The attacker jumped both naka points and left behind the vehicle late night yesterday in Ayegund area of Rajpora,” he said.

Today morning, the top police official said that a bomb disposal squad was called to inspect the vehicle.

“After preliminary investigations, we found that the vehicle was laden with at least 40 to 45 kgs of explosive material which included ammonium nitrate, RDX and other material. Earlier, we thought it must be around 10 to 15 kgs,” he said, as per KNO.

“We concluded that 40 to 45 kgs of explosive material was used by militants after seeing that the vehicle went up 15 meters above the ground when the IED was being destroyed.”

The IGP said a militant identified as Adil who works for Hizb and Jaish and two other militants of these outfits were behind the act. “They were planning the suicide attack on 17th of Ramadhan (Jang-e-Badr day), but couldn’t do it due to our intensified operations against militants,” he said.