CASO in Shopian village continues for second consecutive day

The village comprising around 1000 households has been made off-limits to neighboring villages.
The cordon and search operation in Turkawngam village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district continued for second straight day on Thursday.

A police official said that the search operation that began on Wednesday morning continued today.

On Wednesday morning, security forces comprising army, CRPF and Police surrounded Turkwangam village, some 10 kms from main town Shopian and launched a search opeartion.

The official said that the opeartion was conducted after forces had received inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

A local resident told Greater Kashmir that forces appeared in the village late on Tuesday night and started a door to door search operation from early Wednesday morning.

He said that they had no clue about how long the opeartion would last.

The village comprising around 1000 households has been made off-limits to neighboring villages.

