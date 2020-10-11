Latest News, Pir Panjal
JAVED IQBAL
Mendhar (Poonch),
UPDATED: October 11, 2020, 9:36 AM

CASO launched after shots fired near BJP leader's house in J&K's Poonch

File Photo

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) after gunshots were fired near the house of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Balakote area of Mendhar sub division of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

Official sources said that at around 03:30 AM, people in the area heard three to five gunshots near the house of BJP leader in Balakote. They said that a bullet mark could also be seen on the house of the BJP leader.

They said that the PSO of the leader also fired some shots. However, it is not yet clear whether there was a firing exchange or the PSO fired after noticing suspicious movement.

Sources said that teams of police and the army launched a search operation in the area after receiving the information.

Senior Superintendent of Police Poonch, Ramesh Angral confirmed that three to five shots have been fired.

“We are investigating the case,” he said.

