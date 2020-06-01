CASO launched in several villages of Mendhar in JK's Poonch

Security forces launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in four to five villages of Mendhar sub division of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

Official sources said that teams of army and police have cordoned four to five villages of Mendhar and have launched searchs.

Senior Superintendent of Police Poonch, Ramesh Angral said that operation has been launched on the basis of some information.

“Operation has been launched and any development shall be shared accordingly,” said Angral.