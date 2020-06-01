Jammu, Latest News
JAVED IQBAL
Poonch ,
UPDATED: June 1, 2020, 11:49 AM

CASO launched in several villages of Mendhar in JK's Poonch

"Searches of extensive nature are going on in the area,” said an official.
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

Security forces launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in four to five villages of Mendhar sub division of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

Official sources said that teams of army and police have cordoned four to five villages of Mendhar and have launched searchs.

Senior Superintendent of Police Poonch, Ramesh Angral said that operation has been launched on the basis of some information.

“Operation has been launched and any development shall be shared accordingly,” said Angral.

