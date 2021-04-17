CBI arrests Jammu sanitary supervisor in graft case

Jammu, Latest News
New Delhi ,
UPDATED: April 17, 2021, 2:48 PM

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday said that it has arrested Shehzadi Gill, a Sanitary Supervisor of Jammu Municipal Corporation in connection with a graft case.

A CBI spokesperson here said that the agency arrested Gill for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 from the complainant.

The official said that the agency registered a case on a complaint in this regard as it has been alleged that Gill had demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 with an instalment of Rs 5,000 for the last 10 months from complainant for allowing him to join the duties.

The complainant also alleged that a worker of the Jammu Municipal Corporation had not paid the bribe, and thus Gill was not marking his attendance and also did not allow him to work.

The accused allegedly agreed to accept Rs 45,000 after negotiation, he said.

The official said that the agency sleuths laid a trap and caught Gill red-handed while demanding and accepting Rs 5,000 as first instalment of the said bribe.

The official said that the CBI also carried out searches at the office and residential premises of Gill at Jammu.

Gill was produced before the court in Jammu and she was remanded to judicial custody.

