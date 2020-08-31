Jammu, Latest News
Press Trust of India
New Delhi ,
UPDATED: August 31, 2020, 6:03 PM

CBI conducts surprise checks at Jammu Municipal Corporation to probe corruption complaints

The checks were conducted in coordination with the vigilance officer of the civic body to verify the allegations,
Press Trust of India
New Delhi ,
UPDATED: August 31, 2020, 6:03 PM
GK Photo
GK Photo

In a crackdown on grassroots level corruption, the CBI on Monday carried out surprise checks at the Jammu Municipal Corporation after receiving complaints of rampant corruption in the award of tenders and other public services, officials said.

The checks were conducted in coordination with the vigilance officer of the civic body to verify the allegations, they said.

Trending News
Representational Pic

14 more die due to COVID-19; J&K toll now 719

File Photo

India, Pakistan armies' exchange fire along LoC in Gurez

14 employees suspended, five district officers put on notice over absenteeism in Bandipora

File Pic

J&K reports 525 new COVID-19 cases, overall tally now 38223

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) teams are checking various points of public dealing in the Jammu Municipal Corporation from where the complaints of bribery were received, like the birth and death certificate issuance office, sanitation office, vehicle hiring, petrol bills clearance among others, they said.

The teams are scrutinising documents from the civic body and if any corruption is detected, the agency may start filing FIRs in these matters, they said.

On August 10, the probe agency had carried out a similar surprise check at the Jammu and Kashmir Small Scale Industries Development Corporation after businessmen had complained of corruption in the award of tenders, they said.

Related News