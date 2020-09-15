CBI raids residence of former minister Lal Singh in Kathua

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided the residence of founder of Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan and former minister Choudhary Lal Singh in Kathua.

An official said the sleuths of the CBI raided the residence of Singh in Kathua early today morning.

The CBI had initiated a probe against an educational trust run by Singh in connection with a corruption case in June this year.

Singh had quit the Bharatiya Janta Party over Kathua rape case in 2018 and floated a party Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan (DSS).

PTI adds:

The CBI has registered a case of criminal breach of trust and corruption against a Kathua-based educational trust run by former Jammu and Kashmir minister Lal Singh’s family and certain government servants, officials said on Tuesday.

The agency officials carried out searches on Tuesday morning at nine locations — three in Jammu and six at Kathua — in connection with the case, according to the officials.

Besides naming the R B Educational Trust, in which Singh’s wife and son are the members, the others named in the FIR include the then Kathua deputy commissioner, the officials said.