CBK searches offices of travel agents, residence of airline sales manager over sale of air tickets at exorbitant rates

The Crime Branch Kashmir (CBK) on Saturday carried out searches at a number of locations across Srinagar city in connection with alleged sale of air tickets at exorbitant rates by travel agents and various airlines operating in Srinagar sector.

A spokesman said that a case vide FIR No: 03/2020 U/S 120, 468, 471,409,120-B IPC was registered after complaints were received by the CBK.

“In this regard searches were conducted in the offices of nine travel agents and the residential premises of a sales manager of one of the airlines,” said the spokesman, in a statement.

The Crime Branch Kashmir had received a complaint from different Travel Associations and Trade bodies through Director Tourism, Kashmir regarding dry selling/offline selling of bulk tickets by airlines staff to the ticketing agents in advance in violation of the standing norms and procedure, he said.

The complaint further alleged that travel agents in league with Airlines staff are creating artificial inflation of prices.

During the investigation, the Crime Branch Kashmir had summoned representatives of various airlines viz, Vistara, Go Air, Indigo, Air India, Air Asia and Spice-jet U/S 160 CrPC along with relevant records.

The investigation has revealed that large number of tickets have been purchased by some agents through various airlines in violation of the standing norms and procedure.

Accordingly searches, as mandated under law, were conducted on 16.01.2021 across the city and important documents pertaining to the case investigation have been seized from various travel agents. Further investigation in the case is being conducted as per procedure.