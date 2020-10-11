CDC Bipin Rawat visits Vaishno Devi shrine, reviews security at 16 Corps

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat arrived for a two-day visit in Jammu on Sunday and reviewed the security situation along the Line of Control at 16 Corps in Nagrota area of Jammu district.

A defense official said he was on his personal visit to Jammu to pay obeisance at Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra. On Saturday, he visited the shrine and returned to 16 Corps in Nagrota.

During his visit, the Chief of Defence Staff was accompanied by GOC of the 16 Crops and he was also briefed about security scenario along the LoC, said the defense official.