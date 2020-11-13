Ceasefire violations after suspected infiltration bid foiled in Keran sector: Army

Army on Friday claimed to have foiled a suspected infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

“Suspicious movement was observed by own troops at the forward posts along the line of control (LoC) in Keran Sector today. The suspected infiltration bid was foiled by alert troops,” said an army spokesman.

He said this was accompanied by initiation of an unprovoked Ceasefire Violation (CFV) by Pakistan along the LoC in Keran Sector by firing mortars and other weapons. “Befitting response is being given,” he said, in a statement.

“The CFVs spread to larger areas from Keran to Uri sectors.This was the second infiltration attempt within a week,” he said, adding the earlier unsuccessful infiltration bid in Machhal Sector on 7/ 8 November, was foiled, in which three militants were killed.