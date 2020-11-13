Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 13, 2020, 2:17 PM

Ceasefire violations after suspected infiltration bid foiled in Keran sector: Army

“The CFVs spread to larger areas from Keran to Uri Sectors.This was the second infiltration attempt within a week,” he said.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 13, 2020, 2:17 PM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

Army on Friday claimed to have foiled a suspected infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

“Suspicious movement was observed by own troops at the forward posts along the line of control (LoC) in Keran Sector today. The suspected infiltration bid was foiled by alert troops,” said an army spokesman.

Trending News
Representational Photo

J&K govt transfers control of 108 primary schools in Jammu, Srinagar to municipal bodies

GK Photo

India, Pakistan armies resort to cross-border shelling in north Kashmir's Uri

Representational Pic

Panthachowk resident impersonating as Anti-Corruption Bureau official held: Police

He said this was accompanied by initiation of an unprovoked Ceasefire Violation (CFV) by Pakistan along the LoC in Keran Sector by firing mortars and other weapons. “Befitting response is being given,” he said, in a statement.

“The CFVs spread to larger areas from Keran to Uri sectors.This was the second infiltration attempt within a week,” he said, adding the earlier unsuccessful infiltration bid in Machhal Sector on 7/ 8 November, was foiled, in which three militants were killed.

Tagged in ,
Related News