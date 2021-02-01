Celebrity chef and cookery show host Sanjeev Kapoor is all praise for Kashmir's winter produce

Celebrity chef and cookery show host, Sanjeev Kapoor, who is currently visiting Kashmir, on Monday posted pictures of a vegetable market in Srinagar on social media while expressing his praise for the winter produce of the valley.

“Visited a local market in Kashmir and here are some pictures. Fresh, bright and colourful carrots, nadru (lotus stems) and amazing turnips. Winter produce is definitely wonderful here. Did you enjoy all these seasonal vegetables this winter?” Kapoor wrote on Twitter.

Kapoor, who is part of a 24-member delegation from Bollywood which is on a familiarisation tour of the valley sponsored for them by the Tourism Department, had earlier termed Kashmiri food among the top three cuisines in India.

“One cannot do much without food. Kashmiri food is among the top three exotic cuisines in India,” Kapoor had said, even as he called for a campaign to promote Kashmir’s cuisine. “I have tasted it and will promote it throughout the world,” he had said.

Photo: J&K Tourism

An official of the Tourism Department told Greater Kashmir that ‘Khana Khazana’ cookery show host also visited the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation (JKTDC) restaurant on the banks of Jhelum in Rajbagh area of Srinagar.

He tasted the ethnic food and winter specials of Kashmir, including Harissa, ‘Hoak Suen’ (dried vegetables) and tasted the famous ‘Kehwa’.

Photo source: J&K Tourism

Tabbasum Kamli, Joint Director, J&K tourism said they had invited Sanjeev Kapoor and his wife to the only restaurant in the Valley that serves ethnic food of Kashmir. “Kapoor was very impressed with the winter specials of Kashmir and along with delicious ‘Hoakh suen’, he tasted Kashmiri ‘Tcsouchworu’ (bagel) as well,” Kamli said.

Ideel Saleem, deputy director (publicity), J&K Tourism, said that Sanjeev has been all praise for the street food of Kashmir after tasting barbeque and ‘Nader Monje’ from Khayam area of Srinagar.