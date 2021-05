The Union Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Thursday approved appointment of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam as Officer on Special Duty in the Department of Commerce.

An order to this effect was issued by Secretary, ACC, Srinivas R Katikithala.

Besides OSD, the ACC has also approved Subrahmanyam’s appointment as Secretary, Department of Commerce from June 30, the superannuation day of outgoing Secretary, Anup Wadhawan.