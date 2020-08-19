GK Top News, India, Latest News
Press Trust of India
New Delhi ,
UPDATED: August 20, 2020, 12:28 AM

Centre orders immediate withdrawal of 10,000 troops from Jammu and Kashmir

The home ministry had last withdrawn about 10 CAPF companies from the UT in May.
Press Trust of India
New Delhi ,
UPDATED: August 20, 2020, 12:28 AM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

The Centre has ordered “immediate” withdrawal of about 10,000 paramilitary forces personnel from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.

They said the decision was taken after the Ministry of Home Affairs reviewed the deployment of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) in the union territory (UT).

Trending News
Representational Pic

Ten more die of Covid-19; J&K toll now 600

File Representational Pic

49 travelers among 654 new Covid-19 cases; J&K tally now 31371

Representational Pic

Militant associate held with grenade in central Kashmir's Ganderbal: Police

GK File Photo

Militants release video of Baramulla attack, police calls it an attempt to glamorise militancy

A senior official told PTI that a total of 100 CAPF companies have been ordered to be withdrawn “immediately” and revert to their base locations in the country from where they were mobilised to the UT post the abrogation of Article 370 last year.

As per the directions, a total of 40 companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and 20 each of the Central Industrial Security Force, the Border Security Force and the Sashastra Seema Bal, will be taken out of Jammu and Kashmir by this week.

A CAPF company has an operational strength of about 100 personnel.

Latest News
Representational Pic

Ten more die of Covid-19; J&K toll now 600

File Representational Pic

49 travelers among 654 new Covid-19 cases; J&K tally now 31371

Representational Pic

Militant associate held with grenade in central Kashmir's Ganderbal: Police

File Pic of Pranab Mukherjee

Mukherjee remains haemodynamically stable, is on ventilatory support: Hospital

The home ministry had last withdrawn about 10 CAPF companies from the UT in May.

With the latest de-induction, the CRPF will have a strength of about 60 battalions (about 1,000 personnel in each battalion) in the Kashmir Valley apart from very few units of other CAPFs.

Related News