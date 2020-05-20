Kashmir, Latest News
Syed Rizwan Geelani
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: May 20, 2020, 12:00 PM

CEO Anantnag suspended over disproportionate student-teacher ratio at Monghal school

Syed Rizwan Geelani
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: May 20, 2020, 12:00 PM

Jammu & Kashmir government on Wednesday placed Chief Education Officer (CEO) Anantnag under suspension for not rationalizing the teacher student ratio at a school in the south Kashmir district.

“shocked to know; middle school monghal Ang has 15 teachers & 13 students; those who don’t teach don’t deserve mercy; Directors to explain why teacher deployments not rationalised despite directions of HLG; CEO Ang being placed under suspension for others to follow or face action” Principal Secretary, School education Asgar Hassan Samoon.

Trending News

2 BSF personnel killed in Ganderbal militant attack

File Pic

J-K's Anantnag emerging COVID-19 hotspot

ACB conducts spot visit to Ganderbal

As already reported by the Greater Kashmir, the directions to rationalize teacher- pupil ratio were given by G C Murmu while chairing a meeting to review the functioning of education department earlier this month.

Related News