CEO Anantnag suspended over disproportionate student-teacher ratio at Monghal school

Jammu & Kashmir government on Wednesday placed Chief Education Officer (CEO) Anantnag under suspension for not rationalizing the teacher student ratio at a school in the south Kashmir district.

“shocked to know; middle school monghal Ang has 15 teachers & 13 students; those who don’t teach don’t deserve mercy; Directors to explain why teacher deployments not rationalised despite directions of HLG; CEO Ang being placed under suspension for others to follow or face action” Principal Secretary, School education Asgar Hassan Samoon.

As already reported by the Greater Kashmir, the directions to rationalize teacher- pupil ratio were given by G C Murmu while chairing a meeting to review the functioning of education department earlier this month.