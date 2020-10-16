Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 16, 2020, 2:57 PM

Chadoora encounter: Militant captured alive, operation over

Mobile Internet service also restored
GK Photo
GK Photo

A militant has been captured alive with an AK 47 rifle during a gunfight with the security forces in Chadoora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Friday, Army said.

In a tweet, an army spokesman said that a militant opened fire at a joint Mobile Vehicle Check Post at Chadoora today morning.

He said the area was cordoned off and extensive searches were carried out during which one militant was apprehended with one AK.

“Joint op concluded,” tweeted the Army’s Chinar Corps.

Mobile Internet service that was suspended following the gunfight has been restored in the district, a police official said.

