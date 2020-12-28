'Changing face of Government schools' a new buzz in Kashmir

The slogan- ‘changing face of the government schools’ has become a new buzz in the Valley with teachers floating up new initiatives to increase the enrolment in the government schools, particularly at the kindergarten section.

The move has come after years of denial from teachers in increasing the enrolment in government schools.

However, the new initiative taken by the teachers is proving fruitful with parents seeking admission for kids in government schools.

With this, the government schools are in the limelight having more than one lakh new admissions of students across the valley.

The new admissions were done in the past one month during the community mobilisation program and the enrolment drive started by the department.

Education Zone Chandoosa of Baramulla district is a case in place.

The schools in this zone have become a new attraction and the first preference for the parents for seeking admission for their kids.

The zone has witnessed new admissions of more than 800 students.

This was all possible with the personal efforts of the teachers of the schools and the resources persons of the zone.

While the teachers have somehow succeeded in motivating the parents for enrolling their kids in government schools, the official apathy of the government in building proper infrastructure for students plays a spoilsport.

In rural areas including the Chandoosa zone in Baramulla district, the school here sans the four walls for students to attend their classes.

With no classrooms available, the students here mostly are forced to take their classes under the open sky.

Not only this, there are other institutions in the zone which sans benches and desks for the students.

“Teachers alone cannot change the narrative about government schools, but the government has to play its role as well. We can motivate students to take admission in the schools, but the government has to provide facilities for them as well. Then only they will continue studying here,” a teacher said, adding that the success stories of enrolment drives will turn to short-lived happiness unless the government does not equip schools with basic infrastructure and facilities for the students.

“The schools should look attractiveto the students. They should not get any negative feelings while studying in these schools,” the teacher said.

While the government initiatives of up-gradation of school infrastructure and equipping necessary facilities has taken a back seat, the teachers in Government Middle School of BandiPayeen of zone Chandoosa have started doing volunteer contribution for the face-lifting of the schools.

The teaching staff of the schools and resource persons of the cluster have taken an initiative of decorating and painting the walls of the classrooms, making them attractive with paintings and drawings.

The walls of the classrooms are declared with the letters, numbers and other drawings to look pleasing for kindergarten students.

During the past few days, the school had new admission of over 20 students.

“The school staff has borne the expenditure to make this school a new attraction for students. Teachers are doing their bit to make government schools a choice for students, but the government needs to prioritise the infrastructural up gradation so that these initiatives last long,” said Umar Rashid Bhat, a teacher.

Teachers believe that ambience and the proper infrastructure of the school become the main attraction for the parents, which motivates them to enrol their kids in government schools. “Private schools are mostly preferred because of infrastructure and other recreational facilities.

Government schools have qualified staff, but our authorities need to focus on upgradation and modernisation of infrastructure as well,” Bhat said.

The personal initiatives of teachers and their volunteer contribution towards facelifting of school buildings have yielded good results in most of the areas.

The initiatives can become a sustainable movement provided the government comes forward for infrastructural up gradation.