Latest News, World
Press Trust of India
Beijing ,
UPDATED: April 27, 2021, 5:28 PM

China says its South Asian FMs meet on COVID-19 is 'open' to India

This meeting is part of China's cooperation with South Asian countries and regional and international cooperation to fight the coronavirus pandemic, China's Foreign Ministry said.
Press Trust of India
Beijing ,
UPDATED: April 27, 2021, 5:28 PM
Representational Image
Representational Image

China, which is hosting a meeting of Foreign Ministers of some South Asian countries to deal with the COVID-19 situation, said on Tuesday that the virtual conference is open to all countries in the region, including India.

Pakistan, Afghanistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are invited to the virtual Foreign Ministerial level meeting being hosted on Tuesday by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. India, Maldives and Bhutan are conspicuously absent from the meeting.

Trending News
A security man stands guard near Jehangir Chowk area of Srinagar amid 'Corona Curfew' in the region on April 25, 2021. [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]

Section 144 CrPc imposed in Srinagar amid COVID surge

A body of patient who died of COVID-19 being laid down to offer funeral prayers in Srinagar on April 26, 2021. [Aman Farooq for Greater Kashmir]

Two more COVID-19 deaths reported in north Kashmir's Kupwara

GK File Photo

Srinagar-Jammu highway to remain closed tomorrow for weekly repair work

The DC Srinagar stressed on wearing of masks and urged the eligible people to get a COVID-19 jab at the nearest centre as vaccines were the only source of immunity against the deadly virus. GK Photo

'Well placed' to tackle prevailing COVID-19 surge: DC Srinagar

Asked why India has not been invited to the meeting, Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a media briefing that “China follows the spirit of openness and inclusiveness”.

“This meeting is open to South Asian countries, including India. We welcome the participation of all countries,” he said.

This meeting is part of China’s cooperation with South Asian countries and regional and international cooperation to fight the coronavirus pandemic, he said.

Tagged in , ,
Related News