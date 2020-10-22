India, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Chandigarh,
UPDATED: October 22, 2020, 2:59 PM

Chinese Army has adopted stubborn stance, not ready to disengage, says former GOC Deependra Singh Hooda

Both India and China have deployed huge numbers of army personnel at LAC who have prepared themselves for a long term eyeball to eyeball situation.
File Photo/ GK
File Photo/ GK

Former General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Northern Command, Lt. General (Retd) Deependra Singh Hooda on Thursday said that the tense situation at Indo-China border in eastern Ladakh will continue and will not ease-off as Chinese Army has adopted a stubborn stance. “They are not ready to disengage on the ground,” he said.

The veteran army general was speaking during the virtual meet on ‘The Future of Indo-China Relations’ organized by Chandigarh University, Gharuan here.

Hooda said, “Although a series of military level, diplomatic level and ministerial level talks have taken place between the two countries over the period of last months, yet the Chinese (PLA) has refused to disengage at ground level and maintain status-quo at Line-of-Actual Control (LAC). There might be some local incidents at LAC but both nuclear powers India and China cannot afford to have a full-fledged war.”

General Hooda said both India and China have deployed huge numbers of army personnel who have prepared themselves for a long term eyeball to eyeball situation. “But Indian Army has a tactical advantage over Chinese (PLA) as the Indian security forces have an operating experience at higher altitudes and hilly terrains in harsh winters.

Amongst other dignitaries who took part in the virtual meet on Indo-China relations included Admiral (Retd) Sunil Lanba, former Indian Navy Chief and Ex-Chairman of Chiefs of Staff Committee Lt. Gen. (Retd) Parveen Bakshi, former General Office Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Command Indian Army, Mr. Bharat Karnad, National Security Expert and Emeritus Professor, Centre for Policy Research and Mr. Rahul Bhandari (IAS), Secretary Higher Education, Water Resources, Mines & Geology, Government of Punjab.

