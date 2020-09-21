India, Latest News, World
UPDATED: September 21, 2020, 10:43 AM

Chinese Communist Party announces plan to take control of private sector

China’s President Xi Jinping and the Communist Party’s Central Committee have laid out a plan in which the party has better control over private business in China.

All regions and departments in the country have been told to follow the new guidelines, given in a statement. The ultimate goal is for the party to have ideological leadership of private enterprise, Asia Times Financial reported.

The statement seeks to improve the CCP’s control over private enterprise and entrepreneurs, through ‘United Front Work’, “to better focus the wisdom and strengthen of the private business people on the goal and mission to realise the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation”.

Overall, there are more than 100 measures, including guidance on selection of personnel to implement the measures.

“We must also see that socialism with Chinese characteristics has entered a new era, (as) the scale of the private economy has continued to expand, risks and challenges have increased significantly, the values and interests of the private economy have become increasingly diverse, and the united front work of the private economy is facing new situations and tasks,” the statement says.

“In order to thoroughly implement the major decisions and deployments of the Party Central Committee, to further strengthen the Party’s leadership of the private economic united front work, and to better integrate the wisdom and strength of private economic personnel to the goal and task of achieving the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, the following opinions are hereby offered.”

The primary stated significance of the measures is “enhancement of the party’s leadership over the private economy – private economic figures are to be more closely united around the party”, the report said.

As per the report, this is quite a turnaround. Previously, private business was not considered very worthy for party membership or influence, but it has gradually entered the heart of the regime.

According to the new provisions, private firms will need a certain amount of CCP registered employees, which is already a long-term practice in large private firms but not smaller ones.

These cadres will make sure businesses follow the guiding ideology “Guided by Xi Jinping’s Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.”

They will also guide private business people to enhance the latest CCP catchphrases – “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidences”, and achieve the “two safeguards”.

The report said that duties of cadres will include the duties of strengthening ideological guidance, guiding private economic figures to increase their awareness of self-discipline, build a strong line of ideological and moral defence, strictly regulate their own words and deeds, cultivate a healthy lifestyle, and create a good public image.

They will also need to continuously improve law abidance and moral standards of private citizens.

