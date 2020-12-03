Jammu, Latest News
SYED AMJAD SHAH
Jammu,
UPDATED: December 3, 2020, 1:43 PM

Civil society members hold protest in Jammu, demand rollback of pro-market farm laws

The members assembled outside Gandhi Nagar Gurudwara and organised a peaceful protest.
Members of civil society hold protest in Jammu on Thursday. Photo: Mir Imran/ GK
Members of civil society hold protest in Jammu on Thursday. Photo: Mir Imran/ GK

Members of civil society including representatives from Rajwansh Sabha Jammu, Bhim Army, social activists and other organisations on Thursday organised a protest against three farm bills.

The members assembled outside Gandhi Nagar Gurudwara and organised a peaceful protest to voice their support for the protesting farmers in Delhi.

“We demand a roll back of anti-farms bills passed by the government,” said Narinder Singh, a protester.

Tens of thousands of farmers from the neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana are involved in a grinding standoff with the government, demanding the repeal of three market-friendly laws.

The contentious reforms will loosen rules around the sale, pricing and storage of farm produce – rules that have protected India’s farmers from an unfettered free market for decades.

