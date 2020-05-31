Jammu, Latest News
JAVED IQBAL
Poonch,
UPDATED: May 31, 2020, 10:11 AM

Civilian injured in cross-LoC shelling in Poonch

Locals said that a few houses have also received minor damages in the shelling with roof of one of the houses getting badly damaged.
Man injured in cross-LoC shelling being treated at a health facility in Poonch on Sunday. GK pic
A civilian was wounded and a few houses damaged in cross-LoC firing and shelling in Mendhar and Balakote areas of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

Officials said that after a brief spell of ceasefire violation in the area on Saturday night at around 10 PM, that lasted for an hour, Pakistan army resorted to heavy firing along LoC in the area at around 03:15 AM.

“Firing by Pakistan with small arms as well as mortar shelling lasted till four hours and five villages in the area came under fire,” said an official.

Block Medical Officer Mendhar, Dr. Parvez Khan said that a man identified as Mohammad Yaseen son of Mohammad Rashid resident of Gohlad village, suffered a splinter injury in his leg.

“Our teams have evacuated him with the help of locals and he is being brought to the hospital,” said Dr Khan.

