Civilian killed in CRPF firing at Kawoosa crossing on Srinagar-Gulmarg highway

A civilian was killed after Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel opened fire at Kawoosa crossing on Srinagar-Gulmarg road in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Wednesday, reports quoting officials said.

Quoting sources, news agency GNS reported that the civilian, identified as Mehraj ud Din Shah of Makhama village of Beerwah was driving his vehicle when he was shot by the CRPF personnel.

However, police said that the CRPF men opened fire after the civilian’s vehicle jumped two checkpoints.

“He was shifted to SMHS hospital in a critical condition, where he was declared brought dead,” Budgam police said in a statement, according to news agency KNO.

Dr Nazir Choudhary, medical superintendent of the SMHS hospital confirmed to GNS that the man was brought dead to the hospital.

CRPF spokesman in Srinagar Pankaj Singh said the man jumped two nakas after which CRPF men opened fire at the person. “We are ascertaining further details,” he was quoted as having said by KNO.