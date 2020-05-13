Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: May 13, 2020, 1:28 PM

Civilian killed in CRPF firing at Kawoosa crossing on Srinagar-Gulmarg highway

Man jumped two nakas before CRPF men opened fire: CRPF spokesman
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: May 13, 2020, 1:28 PM
Pic: Mubashir Khan/GK
Pic: Mubashir Khan/GK

A civilian was killed after Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel opened fire at Kawoosa crossing on Srinagar-Gulmarg road in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Wednesday, reports quoting officials said.

Quoting sources, news agency GNS reported that the civilian, identified as Mehraj ud Din Shah of Makhama village of Beerwah was driving his vehicle when he was shot by the CRPF personnel.

Trending News

400 Kashmiris stranded in Hyderabad seek evacuation

Lone seeks release of Sagar, others

VC KU orders relaxation in statutes for research scholars

Political parties outraged over civilian killing in Budgam

However, police said that the CRPF men opened fire after the civilian’s vehicle jumped two checkpoints.

“He was shifted to SMHS hospital in a critical condition, where he was declared brought dead,” Budgam police said in a statement, according to news agency KNO.

Dr Nazir Choudhary, medical superintendent of the SMHS hospital confirmed to GNS that the man was brought dead to the hospital.

Latest News
Representational Pic

7 cops among 36 new positive cases in J&K, total 971

400 Kashmiris stranded in Hyderabad seek evacuation

Synergy between police, other forces ensuring peace: DGP

Advisor Khan reviews arrangements for people arriving from outside

CRPF spokesman in Srinagar Pankaj Singh said the man jumped two nakas after which CRPF men opened fire at the person. “We are ascertaining further details,” he was quoted as having said by KNO.

Related News