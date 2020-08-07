Civilian Killed, woman among five other injured in Kupwara

A 40-year-old man was killed and five others injured as India and Pakistan armies exchanged fire along the Line of Control in Karnah area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Friday.

A senior army officer told GNS that Pakistan army resorted to ceasefire violation along the LoC by firing small arms and mortars, resulting in injuries to six civilians at separate places. “Army gave befitting reply,” he added.

Official sources identified the injured as Mohammad Arif from Shamspora, Mohammad Yaqoob from Baghballa Kachadiyan and Syed Rafaqat from Kachadiyan, 42-year-old Hamida Begium wife Mohammad Akbar, Zakir Khan (24) and Nasser Ahmad Khan, all residents of Rangward. All three injured persons were shifted to hospital.

Later, Mohammad Arif succumbed to injuries while condition of the woman is stated to be serious, the officials said.

Meanwhile, army officials here said that Pakistani army also violated ceasefire along the LoC in Uri by resorting to unprovoked firing.

The Pakistani troops fired small arms and mortar shells in the Boniyar sector of the Uri sector in Baramulla district, they said.

The Army gave a befitting reply to the “unprovoked aggression and retaliated in adequate measure”, they added. However, there were no reports about injury to any person so far.