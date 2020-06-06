Civilian shot dead in north Kashmir's Sopore

Unidentified gunmen shot dead a civilian in Bomai village of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday night.



Official sources told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), that a civilian was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Bomai village of Sopore.



They identified the slain civilian as Danish Manzoor son of Manzoor Ahmed of Bomai.



They said Danish was shifted to Sub District Hospital Sopore where he was declared brought dead by the medical team.



Senior Superintendent of police (SSP) Sopore, Javed Iqbal said the civilian was declared brought dead at the hospital.