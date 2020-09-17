Clash in CUK, KU PG entrance tests leaves students in a fix

The Kashmir University’s Postgraduate entrance test and the Central University’s Common Entrance Test (CUCET) have both been scheduled for September 20, leaving students in a fix.

A group of aggrieved aspirants said Kashmir University has scheduled entrance test for Environmental Science subject for September 20 while the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) is holding entrance test for Botany on the same date. “The timing of the exam is the same for both the subjects in both the universities. It is not possible for the students to appear in both the exams simultaneously,” said a student.

The clash in both the exams has left the students in a state of despair as qualifying the entrance will make them eligible for their admission in PG course.

“We appeal to the authorities in KU and CUK to change the date for holding entrance exams for one of the subjects so that aspirants don’t miss the entrance exam in any of the universities,” the aspirants said.

An official in CUK said their entrance exam is being held at all India-level in all Central Universities and there was no chance of modifying the entrance dates.

Registrar Kashmir University (KU) Dr. Nisar Ahmad Mir said the matter will be resolved in the interest of students.

“I have taken up the matter with director admissions and we will schedule the entrance of environmental science on some other date as per the convenience of students,” he said.

Meanwhile, the authorities at Sher-i-Kashmir University of Agricultural Science and Technology (SKUAST)-K have scheduled the University Entrance Test (UET)-2020 for various undergraduate courses on September 27 which clashes with the date of JEE advance exam.

The clash in the exams has left the students at a crossroads. The students appealed to the SKUAST-K authorities to reschedule the date of entrance so that aspirants do not miss the JEE advance exam.

“JEE advance is conducted at all India-level, so we request the university authorities to change the date of entrance scheduled on September 27,” said Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat, an aspirant.

Public Relation Officer (PRO) SKUAST-K ruled out any chance to postpone the entrance saying that the varsity has already finalised the arrangements.

“It is a one day entrance in the University and we have roped in various agencies for holding the exam and more than 36 exam centres have been already designated in Jammu as well as Kashmir,” he said, adding that the university can not modify the date of the entrance.