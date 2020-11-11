Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 11, 2020, 5:35 PM

Class 10th exams begin in Kashmir amid COVID-19 pandemic

Due to pandemic, the exam centres have been almost doubled compared to previous years.
10th class students in the examination hall at Sri Pratap higher secondary school. Photo: Mubashir Khan / GK
The regular examinations of class 10th commenced in Kashmir on Monday amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students appearing for exam sanitizing their hands before entering the examination hall. Photo: Mubashir Khan / GK

Students appearing for the exams are adhering to SOPs, including sanitizing their hands before entering the examination hall.

As many as 1,06,465 students including 74,465 from the Valley and 32,000 from Jammu winter zones are expected to appear in the exam that is being held at 1145 centres with 814 in the Valley and 331 in the winter zone of Jammu.

The body temperature of students being checked before letting them inside the campus. Photo: Mubashir Khan / GK

