Kashmir, Latest News
Syed Rizwan Geelani
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: November 17, 2020, 8:11 PM

Class 11th regular exams to be held at school level

The decision has been taken as a special case for this session only,
Syed Rizwan Geelani
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: November 17, 2020, 8:11 PM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

The J&K Board of School Education (BOSE) on Tuesday notified that the Term-II exam for class 11th students will be conducted at the school level.

As per the notification issued by director academics JKBOSE, Dr. Farooq Ahmad Peer, the annual regular 2020 examination of class 11th- both theory and practical in Kashmir and winter zone areas of Jammu will be conducted at their respective schools without creation of separate examination Centres.

Trending News
File Photo: Aman Farooq/GK

Disconcerting to see nomads being 'harassed, displaced' across J-K: Mehbooba

File Photo

Omar, Mehbooba take dig at Amit Shah over his remarks on Gupkar Alliance

Representational Photo

“Our sons have no militant links": Families of two Kashmiris held in Delhi reject police version

The decision has been taken as a special case for this session only,” the notification reads.

It further states that the supervisory staff for the conduct of exams will be appointed by the concerned schools themselves.

The admit cards for the students will be prepared by the Board.

Latest News
Representational Photo

Amit Shah's remarks on Gupkar alliance appropriate: BJP

Photo Source: StockSnap

World's last known white giraffe gets GPS tracking device

Representational Photo

Ladakh records 97 fresh COVID-19 cases, four more deaths

File Photo. Source: Facebook/ @AAPkaArvind

Delhi markets may shut, only 50 people in capital weddings: Arvind Kejriwal

“The confidential material, answer books and other stationary items required for the conduct of the exam will be provided by the JKBOSE as per the routine,” the notification reads.

Also, the evaluation of the answer scripts will be done by JKBOSE. “The procedure of deposition of question papers and sealed answer script packets at the concerned police stations and any other allied activities shall remain in vogue as per routine,” the notification reads further.

Tagged in ,
Related News