Classes for 9th-12th standard students to resume from March 1

The J&K government on Monday ordered that the offline classes for 9th to 12th class students in all Government and private recognised schools in Kashmir and winter zones of Jammu division will start from March 01.



The order in this regard was issued by administrative secretary school education department, B K Singh.



The order comes in continuation of the previous order wherein the government ordered to resume offline classes in schools in a phased manner in schools across J&K.



“In case of elementary classes (upto class 8) teachers shall attend the schools from March 01 for preparation and students shall physically attend classes from March 08,” the order reads.



The order further states that the Covid19 Standard Operation Procedures (SoPs) and guidelines already notified will remain unaltered.



“The guidelines and SoPs shall be followed in letter and sprit by the concerned,” the order reads.



It further states that the Principal Sainik School Nagrota Jammu will follow advisory of Ministry of Defence, GoI issued on February 08 for re-opening of school.



As already reported the government has issued a series of guidelines to be followed in schools for resumption of offline classes in schools.



The government order states that a local committee will be framed for every school comprising of parents, Village Education Committee (VEC) members, School Management Committee (SMC) members and other prominent persons from the habitation for monitoring and support of the schools.



The government has also issued instructions for school heads and teachers to ensure proper distance is maintained between students in schools particularly in classrooms.Notably, the offline classes have already started in all Government Degree Colleges and Universities from February 15 in adherence to covid19 SoPs issued by the government.



The government has made it mandatory for all the students and teachers to wear facemasks in schools.



The government has also directed the school authorities to limit any “non-essential” visitors, volunteers and activities involving external groups in the school.