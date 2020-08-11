Cluster University Srinagar extends date for submission of online B.Ed exam forms till August 16

The Cluster University Srinagar (CUS) has extended the date for submission of online B.Ed examination forms till August 16.

The dates have been extended for the students of B.Ed regular batch 2019 and backlog candidates of 2018-19 and regular students of M.Ed second semester batch 2019 who will appear in the exam.

The notification in this regard was issued by the Controller examination CUS on Tuesday.

As per the notification, the students have to pay an amount of Rs 325 per subject as examination fee. However the university has decided not to charge any other fee under the examination fee category.

“Students will not be charged any amount for the examination development fund, IT charges, hot and cold charges,” the notification reads.

It reads that the candidates who have already deposited the fee and have paid money for examination development fund, IT charges, hot and cold charges will get adjusted in their subsequent semesters.

Notably, Greater Kashmir had on Tuesday reported about the hike in examination fee by Cluster University Srinagar and directorate of distance education in Kashmir University.